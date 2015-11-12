Nov 11 Canadian Pacific on Wednesday
said a broken rail caused a weekend freight train derailment in
Wisconsin that resulted in an oil spill and a precautionary
evacuation.
No one was injured in the incident on Sunday, which caused
an oil spill in Watertown, about 50 miles (80 kms) west of
Milwaukee. Workers stopped the leak, which the company described
as minor.
The track defect was not visible to the naked eye, according
to CP spokesman Jeremy Berry, in a statement.
Berry said that CP's track inspection process involves the
use of rail flaw "detector cars" that use ultrasonic technology
to detect problems the eye cannot see. The technology last
passed over the site in late September and nothing was found,
Berry said.
CP also does visual inspections of the track three times per
week, Berry said.
Canadian Pacific said 35 homes were evacuated on Sunday as
a precaution. Everyone has since returned to their homes.
It was the second freight train mishap in Wisconsin in as
many days. The other incident involved 25 cars from a BNSF
Railway Co train hauling a variety of freight,
including tankers of ethanol, in a rural community close to the
Minnesota border on Saturday.
Thousands of gallons of the denatured alcohol leaked into
the Mississippi River as a result of the Saturday accident.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski in Chicago; Editing by Ken Wills)