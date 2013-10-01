Oct 1 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Tuesday assigned its double-A rating to various Wisconsin
general obligation bonds.
"We believe that the state's fiscal position coming into
fiscal 2014 is strong relative to its recent history," S&P said.
The double-A rating was assigned to $208.6 million GO
refunding bonds of 2013 series 1, $186.8 million GO refunding
bonds of 2014 series 1, and $167.7 million in taxable GO
refunding bonds of 2013, series 2.
S&P also affirmed the 'AA' rating on the state's
approximately $8.01 billion in existing GO debt.
The outlook on all ratings is stable.