By Jessica Toonkel

Sept. 12 (Reuters)-Leveraged and inverse exchange-traded funds are getting a "bad rap," Jonathan Steinberg, CEO of WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF.O) told investors at a Barclays Capital conference on Monday.

Over the past few years, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and state securities regulators have issued warnings about the dangers of owning leveraged ETFs, which seek to amplify returns by using risky debt and derivatives, and inverse ETFs, which employ options strategies to allow investors to short an index.

Last week, published reports said the SEC was investigating whether leveraged ETFs have contributed to recent market volatility.

WisdomTree, which has $13 billion in assets under management, is the eighth largest ETF player in the U.S. The New York-based firm doesn't offer leveraged and inverse ETFs.

"I have been on the road meeting hundreds and hundreds of advisers and investors and there is a very passionate and narrow universe for leveraged and inverse ETFs," Steinberg said. "It's a very tactical trade."

Steinberg was responding to an earlier comment from the conference made by Laurence Fink, chief executive of BlackRock Inc. (BLK.N). Fink told attendees leveraged ETFs were "toxic." Steinberg said he disagreed with Fink.

"The rap for them [leveraged and inverse ETFs] is that they don't deliver the long-term tracking of the index, but they never said they would," Steinberg said. "The other knock is that they have contributed to the volatility."

Steinberg said that's not the case and instead believes regulators are "looking for a scapegoat for the volatility."

(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; editing by Walden Siew)