May 12 WiseChip Semiconductor :

* Says it to use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$2.37 per share to shareholders for 2015

* Says it to use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$1 for every one share

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yQAm

