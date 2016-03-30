BRIEF-Ramaco Resources prices initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock at $13.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, March 30 Geneva-based cybersecurity group WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WHIN) will make its debut on the SIX Swiss Exchange on Thursday, the company said.
"The indicative reference share price submitted by WIHN's management to SIX Swiss Exchange is 15 Swiss francs," it said, translating to a market capitalisation of around 220 million Swiss francs ($230 million) from the newly listed Class B shares and an overall equity value of 340 million francs.
WISeKey runs a cybersecurity platform for international organisations, governments, enterprises and financial institutions in 102 countries, it said.
Operating from Vietnam and the United States, it said it had so far embedded security in more than 2.6 billion browsers, sensors and wearable devices.
($1 = 0.9631 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
