Flood of light crude to Asia may push prices of regional grades lower
* Light crude exports from Abu Dhabi rise after refinery outage
ZURICH, March 30 Geneva-based cybersecurity group WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WHIN) will make its debut on the SIX Swiss Exchange on Thursday, the company said.
"The indicative reference share price submitted by WIHN's management to SIX Swiss Exchange is 15 Swiss francs," it said, translating to a market capitalisation of around 220 million Swiss francs ($230 million) from the newly listed Class B shares and an overall equity value of 340 million francs.
WISeKey runs a cybersecurity platform for international organisations, governments, enterprises and financial institutions in 102 countries, it said.
Operating from Vietnam and the United States, it said it had so far embedded security in more than 2.6 billion browsers, sensors and wearable devices.
ZURICH, Feb 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent easier at 8,268 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Timm Degenhardt, Chief Consumer Officer, has decided to leave the company to pursue new challenges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)