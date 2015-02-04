Feb 4 Wisesoft Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 450 million yuan ($72.03 million) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on February 5

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yFZGFA; bit.ly/1LL2biH

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2472 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)