Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 4 Wisesoft Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 450 million yuan ($72.03 million) in private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on February 5
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yFZGFA; bit.ly/1LL2biH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2472 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
