May 12 Wisesoft Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new share for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 18 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 19 and the dividend will be paid on May 19

