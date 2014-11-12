SINGAPORE Nov 12 Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd, a major PetroChina supplier, said on Wednesday a bribery charge had been filed against the company and its chairman Hua Bangsong following an investigation by the Chinese government.

The probe also focused on irregularities during a tender process in 2004 for a project that generated revenues of about 69 million yuan ($11.3 million) for Wison, which resulted in another charge, the Shanghai-based company said.

"A charge in relation to alleged conspiracy to commit a tender-offer fraud has been laid against Wison Engineering and Mr. Hua," it said in a filing on the Hong Kong stock exchange, with relation to the second charge.

Wison is consulting its legal advisers in China regarding the charges.

In September, Wison said Chinese authorities investigating the company had seized records and temporarily frozen some of its bank accounts, adding it was no longer able to contact Hua.

However, it has since been in touch with Hua through his lawyer, according to Wednesday's statement.

Reuters could not immediately contact Hua or his lawyer for comment.

The investigation of Wison comes at a time when authorities are also probing oil giant PetroChina and its parent, China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC).

Wison, which derived most of its revenues from PetroChina over the past few years, swung into the red last year with a net loss of 514 million yuan.

Wison has made an application to the Hong Kong stock exchange for its shares to resume trade on Thursday after a suspension since early September.