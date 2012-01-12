HONG KONG Jan 12 Wistron Corp., a Taiwanese contract manufacturer of laptops and other computer equipment, plans to raise up to $300 million of zero coupon convertible bonds due in 2015, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

The bonds were launched at a conversion premium of 20 percent to 25 percent, said the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ken Wills)