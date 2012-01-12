Australia's Ravensthorpe nickel mine cut off by rains-First Quantum
SYDNEY, Feb 13 Heavy rains have cut access in and out of the Ravensthorpe nickel-producing operations in Western Australia, owner First Quantum Minerals said on Monday.
* Zero-coupon bonds launched at 20-25 pct conversion premium
* Wistron seeks up to $300 mln from 2015 bonds - source
* DBS, Deutsche Bank, UBS joint global coordinators (Adds bond yields, details on convertible bonds, underwriters)
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Jan 12 Wistron Corp, a Taiwanese contract manufacturer of laptops and other computer equipment, plans to raise up to $300 million from zero coupon convertible bonds due in 2015, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.
The bonds were launched at a conversion premium of 20 to 25 percent and would carry a yield to maturity of 1 to 1.5 percent, the source, who was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter, said on Thursday.
Analysts and investors expect an increase in convertible bond offerings in Asia-Pacific this year as companies seek alternative fundraising options after a slump in stock prices last year.
Convertible bonds are a type of hybrid security that can offer a fixed rate of return and be exchanged for stock if the bonds trade above the conversion price. They can be a cheaper way for companies to raise funds than regular bonds, while offering assurance that dilution will only occur at the conversion premium. For investors, convertibles offer some downside protection because of the their fixed-income nature.
DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Deutsche Bank AG and UBS AG were hired as joint global coordinators on the deal, with Bank of America Merrill Lynch , Barclays Plc, Citigroup Inc and Standard Chartered Plc acting as joint bookrunners. (Editing by Chris Lewis)
TOKYO, Feb 13 Boutique advisers specialising in micro-M&A for mostly family-run firms are enjoying a boom in Japan, as an ageing, shrinking population brings in the boundaries on the country's small business landscape.
DUBAI, Feb 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.