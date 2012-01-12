* Zero-coupon bonds launched at 20-25 pct conversion premium

By Elzio Barreto

HONG KONG, Jan 12 Wistron Corp, a Taiwanese contract manufacturer of laptops and other computer equipment, plans to raise up to $300 million from zero coupon convertible bonds due in 2015, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

The bonds were launched at a conversion premium of 20 to 25 percent and would carry a yield to maturity of 1 to 1.5 percent, the source, who was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter, said on Thursday.

Analysts and investors expect an increase in convertible bond offerings in Asia-Pacific this year as companies seek alternative fundraising options after a slump in stock prices last year.

Convertible bonds are a type of hybrid security that can offer a fixed rate of return and be exchanged for stock if the bonds trade above the conversion price. They can be a cheaper way for companies to raise funds than regular bonds, while offering assurance that dilution will only occur at the conversion premium. For investors, convertibles offer some downside protection because of the their fixed-income nature.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Deutsche Bank AG and UBS AG were hired as joint global coordinators on the deal, with Bank of America Merrill Lynch , Barclays Plc, Citigroup Inc and Standard Chartered Plc acting as joint bookrunners. (Editing by Chris Lewis)