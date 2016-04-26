HELSINKI, April 26 Finnish mobile network equipment maker Nokia on Tuesday said it was planning to buy France's Withings S.A. for 170 million euros ($191 million) in its bid to expand into digital health markets.

Withings' products include activity trackers, weighing scales, thermometers, blood pressure monitors, home and baby monitors. The firm has about 200 employees.

Nokia says the deal is expected to close in the third quarter. ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)