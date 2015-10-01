LONDON Oct 1 Banks are pushing ahead with plans
to raise around 200 million euros ($223.12 million) to finance
German lift components maker Wittur's merger with Italy's
Sematic Group despite volatile markets and concern about
Wittur's exposure to China, bankers said on Wednesday.
Credit Suisse is leading the underwritten debt financing
with Barclays and Deutsche Bank, which is currently being
pre-marketed to a small group of loan investors.
The three banks are trying to raise as much of the financing
in the leveraged loan market as possible to avoid tapping the
high-yield bond market, which remains all but closed after
September's global market volatility pushed prices wider.
Wittur, its private equity owners and the arranging banks
may have to pay up to issue the new loan as the company's
existing loans and bonds are trading at a significant discount
in the secondary markets.
"The debt is trading low, so any new debt will have to be
attractive to buy, otherwise you can buy it cheaper on the
secondary market," one of the sources said.
Wittur's 195 million euro term loan B was quoted at 96.25
percent of face value in Europe's secondary loan market on
October 1, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Wittur's 225 million euro senior notes were quoted at around
88.5 percent of face value on the secondary market, sources
said.
Wittur's private equity owner Bain Capital and Sematic's
joint owners, Carlyle and the Zappa family agreed to transfer a
controlling interest in Sematic to Wittur in August.
Carlyle and Zappa have retained a stake in the combined
company.
Wittur's year-to-date revenue was 393.6 million euros in
August 2015, up 17.5 percent on the same period of 2014.
Earnings also grew 17.5 percent to 58.8 million euros in the
same time, thanks to solid business in Asia and growth in
Europe, the company said on September 30.
Wittur could struggle to match 2014 full year sales of 521.9
million euros and EBITDA of 75.5 million euros as China's
slowing economy is hitting the construction sector, bankers
said.
On Wednesday, the company reiterated previous guidance that
sales and adjusted EBITDA will be above 2014 levels.
ADDITIONAL INCENTIVES?
Low secondary trading prices mean that the arranging banks
could have to offer incentives to investors to make the paper
more attractive than current secondary levels, including
discounts or higher pricing, bankers said.
As the loan has been underwritten, the arranging banks are
on the hook to give the full amount of debt to Wittur.
Loans typically include flex language to cover changes to a
deal but significant changes can potentially reduce or wipe out
banks' returns.
"If the new debt is going to be in line with existing debt,
it will have to be sold at quite a big discount," a second
source said.
Some investors are calling for Wittur's private equity
owners to put more equity into the deal to reduce the size of
the debt and cut leverage to make the deal more attractive to
investors, the sources said.
Wittur's acquisition of Sematic, which has a strong presence
in Europe, is also expected to dilute and diversify its Chinese
exposure, giving a stronger credit story.
"The Sematic acquisition will result in a more balanced
regional diversification based on the higher share of European
business, thereby substantially reducing the China/Asia share of
revenues," Yara Kes, Wittur spokesperson, said.
Greater awareness of merger synergies could also boost
Wittur's secondary trading price, some bankers said, although
others remain unconvinced.
Carlyle was not immediately available to comment. Bain and
Credit Suisse declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8921 euros)
