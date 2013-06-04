BRIEF-Meetme to acquire if(we)
* Meetme Inc -deal expected to contribute at least $9.0 million in adjusted ebitda
TEL AVIV, June 4 Wix, a web development and design platform, has submitted a draft registration to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a possible initial public offering of its ordinary shares.
The proposed offering is expected to begin after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market conditions, the company said on Tuesday.
Israel-based Wix, commercially known as Wix.com, offers web technology that enables online users to customise websites regardless of technical skill or previous knowledge.
Investors include Insight Venture Partners, DAG Ventures, Mangrove Capital Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners and Benchmark Capital.
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC on Monday his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc had more than doubled its stake in Apple Inc. since the end of 2016, making it one of Berkshire's biggest equity holdings, and that U.S. stocks overall were not in "bubble territory."