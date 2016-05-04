(Adds details, CFO comments)

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV May 4 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, raised its 2016 profit and sales forecasts after first quarter revenue beat expectations as more users pay for extra site features such as shopping carts.

The Israel-based company increased its 2016 revenue guidance on Wednesday to $274-$277 million from an earlier forecast of $270-$274 million, and its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) outlook to $30-$32 million from $27-$30 million.

Wix offers free basic features for setting up websites but users must pay for extra services. During the first quarter it added a record 5.3 million registered users to reach a total of 82 million and 170,000 paid subscribers to reach 1.94 million.

Chief Financial Officer Lior Shemesh said the company was able to attract significantly more users this year as the brand strengthens, helped by an international marketing campaign. He added he expects a growing number of users to buy premium services.

Wix plans to spend about $100 million on marketing this year, including its 30-second commercial featuring characters from the 'Kung Fu Panda' movies which aired during this year's Super Bowl, the U.S. football championship watched by 112 million Americans and tens of millions more globally.

The company reported a first quarter loss of 30 cents a share excluding one-time items, unchanged from a year earlier. Revenue grew 38 percent to $61.6 million.

It was forecast to lose 31 cents a share on revenue of $60.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the second quarter it forecast revenue of $66-$67 million and EBITDA of $6.5-$7.5 million. (editing by Alexandra Hudson and Louise Heavens)