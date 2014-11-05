* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.24 vs $0.32 loss forecast

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Nov 5 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported a smaller-than-expected loss in the third quarter and nudged up its 2014 revenue outlook as more firms convert to paid services from free ones.

Israel-based Wix said on Wednesday its quarterly loss excluding one-off items narrowed to 24 cents per share from 87 cents a share in the same period last year, as revenue surged 75 percent to $37.5 million.

Analysts were expecting Wix to lose 32 cents per share on revenue of $35.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Due to the success we have had this year, and the operating leverage we are beginning to see in our model, we believe we will reach profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis at some point during the second half of 2015," Chief Financial Officer Lior Shemesh said.

Wix offers basic features for setting up websites for free but users need to pay for extra services such as shopping carts, individual web addresses or site traffic analysis.

The company raised its full-year revenue forecast to $139-$140 million from a previous estimate of $136-$138 million, which would give a 73-74 percent increase over 2013.

It was the third straight quarter the company has raised its forecast. For the fourth quarter, Wix estimates revenue of $39-$40 million.

Wix's Nasdaq-listed shares fell 0.7 percent to $16.94 on Tuesday and are well off a year high of $32.69 reached in February. The shares have retreated close to the price of $16.5 at which they listed last November.

Shemesh said some investors wanted to see the company show it can deliver profits.

"Right now the most important thing for us is to grow and get more market share, and the shares on Nasdaq will follow that," Shemesh said, adding that the company was growing faster than the overall market.

Wix had 54.1 million registered users as of Sept. 30 and added 106,000 premium paid subscriptions in the third quarter to reach 1.125 million - up 59 percent over the past year.

The company plans to launch a new e-commerce platform called WixStores before the end of the year. It will provide online merchants the ability to easily create an online store and a full set of store management tools like payment processing, inventory management and shipping.

"We have a stable model with high predictability," the company's president Nir Zohar told Reuters. "We are investing a lot into improving our product." (Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Keith Weir)