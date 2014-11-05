* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.24 vs $0.32 loss forecast
* Q3 revenue $37.5 mln vs $35.7 mln forecast
* Raises 2014 revenue forecast to $139-$140 mln
TEL AVIV, Nov 5 Wix.com, which helps
small businesses build and operate websites, reported a
smaller-than-expected loss in the third quarter and nudged up
its 2014 revenue outlook as more firms convert to paid services
from free ones.
Israel-based Wix said on Wednesday its quarterly loss
excluding one-off items narrowed to 24 cents per share from 87
cents a share in the same period last year, as revenue surged 75
percent to $37.5 million.
Analysts were expecting Wix to lose 32 cents per share on
revenue of $35.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Due to the success we have had this year, and the operating
leverage we are beginning to see in our model, we believe we
will reach profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis at some
point during the second half of 2015," Chief Financial Officer
Lior Shemesh said.
Wix offers basic features for setting up websites for free
but users need to pay for extra services such as shopping carts,
individual web addresses or site traffic analysis.
The company raised its full-year revenue forecast to
$139-$140 million from a previous estimate of $136-$138 million,
which would give a 73-74 percent increase over 2013.
It was the third straight quarter the company has raised its
forecast. For the fourth quarter, Wix estimates revenue of
$39-$40 million.
Wix's Nasdaq-listed shares fell 0.7 percent to $16.94 on
Tuesday and are well off a year high of $32.69 reached in
February. The shares have retreated close to the price of $16.5
at which they listed last November.
Shemesh said some investors wanted to see the company show
it can deliver profits.
"Right now the most important thing for us is to grow and
get more market share, and the shares on Nasdaq will follow
that," Shemesh said, adding that the company was growing faster
than the overall market.
Wix had 54.1 million registered users as of Sept. 30 and
added 106,000 premium paid subscriptions in the third quarter to
reach 1.125 million - up 59 percent over the past year.
The company plans to launch a new e-commerce platform called
WixStores before the end of the year. It will provide online
merchants the ability to easily create an online store and a
full set of store management tools like payment processing,
inventory management and shipping.
"We have a stable model with high predictability," the
company's president Nir Zohar told Reuters. "We are investing a
lot into improving our product."
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Keith Weir)