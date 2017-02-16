LONDON Feb 16 Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.

The east Europe-focussed airline said that the base will open on June 18 with one new Airbus A320 aircraft. Luton will be its first UK airport with base operations, and the carrier will increase the number of routes being served from the airport to 42.

The new routes will connect London Luton with Tel Aviv in Israel, as well as Kosovo and Georgia.