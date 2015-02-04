LONDON Feb 4 Low-cost European airline Wizz Air said it intended to float on the London Stock Exchange and raise 150 million euros ($172 million) in the first quarter, resurrecting plans shelved last year.

The Eastern European-focused carrier said its global offer would comprise the sale of new shares and shares sold by existing investors.

Hungary-based Wizz postponed plans to list in London last June. It said the proceeds from the listing would be used give it financial flexibility to fund its growth plans. ($1 = 0.8722 euros) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)