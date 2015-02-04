UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
LONDON Feb 4 Low-cost European airline Wizz Air said it intended to float on the London Stock Exchange and raise 150 million euros ($172 million) in the first quarter, resurrecting plans shelved last year.
The Eastern European-focused carrier said its global offer would comprise the sale of new shares and shares sold by existing investors.
Hungary-based Wizz postponed plans to list in London last June. It said the proceeds from the listing would be used give it financial flexibility to fund its growth plans. ($1 = 0.8722 euros) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.