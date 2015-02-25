Feb 25 Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air Holdings Plc (IPO-WIZH.L) said its London initial public offering had been priced at 11.50 pounds per share, which would give the company a market value of 601 million pounds ($932 million) upon listing.

The airline, which operates mainly in Eastern Europe, said it would receive net proceeds of about 103 million pounds from the IPO.

Selling shareholders, comprising senior management, employees, ex-employees and other investors, will receive net proceeds of about 154 million pounds, the company said. ($1 = 0.6451 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)