LONDON Nov 4 Eastern European low cost carrier Wizz Air will be ready to make another attempt at an initial public offering (IPO) when the market improves, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Wizz postponed plans to list its shares on the London Stock Exchange in June, with sources saying it was not able to get the valuation it wanted.

"We found the market quite volatile and quite turbulent going through the process and that's the reason why we withdrew from the process," chief executive Jozsef Varadi told a travel conference in London.

Market turbulence over the last couple of months has seen a number of IPOs delayed, although Virgin Money said on Tuesday it would go ahead with a postponed listing.

Varadi said Wizz was self-sufficient in terms of liquidity and the group was not desperate for an IPO.

"Nevertheless we stand ready to look at the market again when we think the market is in good shape for an IPO," he added. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)