LONDON, July 20 Eastern European-focused budget airline Wizz Air slashed its UK growth plans as a result of Britain's vote to leave the EU and the weaker pound, and said it would redeploy planes to non-UK routes.

Wizz said on Wednesday that it was still confident of delivering on its underlying net profit forecast for the 12 months ended on March 31 despite changing its growth plans.

The airline in May guided to net profit of between 245 million euros and 255 million euros ($270-281 million). ($1 = 0.9079 euros) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)