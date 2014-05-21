LONDON May 21 Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is set to unveil plans for a London initial public offering on Thursday, a source familiar with the matter said, reviving stock market listing plans for Central and Eastern Europe's largest budget airline.

Barclays, Citigroup and JP Morgan would lead the listing of Wizz, the source said on Wednesday. The three banks were appointed last year but the listing never occurred.

