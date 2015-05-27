LONDON May 27 Eastern European-focused budget
airline Wizz Air reported a 67 percent jump in annual
profit and said it was confident of further profit growth this
year as it continues to expand capacity.
In its first results as a London-listed company, Wizz Air
said underlying net profit came in at 146 million euros ($159
million) in the twelve months ended March 31, compared to the 87
million euros it made in the previous period.
For its 2016 financial year, Wizz, which was launched 11
years ago by a small group of Hungarian airline executives and
floated in February, guided to post-tax profit in the range of
between 165 million euros and 175 million euros.
Wizz said profit growth last year was driven by expanding
its network and capacity across its key central and Eastern
Europe area, at the same time as lowering costs, and the same
tactic would help drive profit in the coming year.
Wizz, which carried 16.5 million passengers last year, is
dwarfed by Europe's largest low-cost airline Ryanair, which had
91 million passengers.
Ryanair on Tuesday forecast a 10 percent rise in profit and
passenger numbers in the current financial year.
For the current year, Wizz said trading was robust, but it
did not expect there to be an earnings benefit from the decline
in fuel prices as lower fuel prices would feed through to lower
air fares.
Ryanair guided to falls of between 0 percent and 2 percent
in fares in the six months to September, while Europe's no.2
low-cost airline easyJet said it expected a 4 percent
drop in revenue per seat in the three months to June.
Shares in Wizz closed at 1,465 pence on Tuesday, giving the
company a market capitalisation of about 760 million pounds
($1.17 billion).
($1 = 0.9161 euros)
($1 = 0.6486 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)