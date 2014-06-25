* Can finance growth from cashflow

* May consider market listing in future

* Wizz worth more than 500 million pounds

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, June 25 Eastern European low-cost airline Wizz Air will maintain its current passenger growth rate, Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi said, despite scrapping plans to raise 200 million euros ($272 million) on the London stock market this month.

Varadi said the airline, central eastern Europe's largest, will fund expansion with its own cash but declined to say how much the business generates.

A decade after Varadi started Wizz, it made a net profit of 89 million euros ($121 million) last year on 1 billion euros of revenue, carrying nearly 14 million passengers while national airlines in the region have struggled.

Wizz, whose no-frills rivals include Ryanair and EasyJet, wants to double its fleet of 52 planes in the next five years.

The airline shelved its initial public offering (IPO) after the sector received short-term "bruises" from adverse events, Varadi told Reuters in an interview and decided to raise cash later once the market has improved.

Airline stocks were hammered earlier this month after German carrier Lufthansa cut profit targets for the next two years.

Varadi said Wizz was worth far more than the 500 million pounds ($849 million) market players had speculated was a likely target valuation.

"That is not even in the ballpark when you consider the value of this company," he said, declining to give a figure he considered more realistic.

If it decided to make another attempt at an IPO, Wizz would need about six months to prepare, but there was no target date or pressure to raise funds at this point, he said.

"The company's financial position is very stable, we make money and have significant cash reserves," Varadi said in an interview in the modernist departure hall of Budapest Airport's old Terminal 1.

"We have not accepted new cash investments for seven years and financed our growth from cash flow. We can keep doing that."

He said the airline's annual growth rate in passenger numbers was about 15 percent.

Wizz Air, which currently flies Airbus A320s exclusively, will continue to lease planes to expand its fleet as planned new models at both Airbus and rival Boeing will depress the value of older models in the next few years.

Once the new models arrive Wizz could consider switching to owning the fleet, he said, adding that a lack of cheap financing opportunities made direct ownerhsip less attractive for the time being.

Wizz Air will begin adding slightly larger A321's from 2016 in an attempt to reduce costs per passenger seat, Varadi said. If that works, the airline could switch to the A321s entirely.

EASTERN EUROPE KEY TO GROWTH

A former executive at Hungary's state-owned Malev airlines, Varadi said the demise of flag carriers held the key to growth for airlines like Wizz.

"Airlines come and go, the market consolidates," he said. "But in central Europe many of them are still on state life support. The European Union is examining them, and Malev's example shows what can happen if such an inquiry ends."

Malev was grounded in 2012 when the EU said state aid that Hungary had given the airline was illegal.

"I can say it almost universally that the current business model of national airlines in East Europe is not sustainable," he said.

Wizz Air, which already controls 38 percent of the market, hopes to increase its share as other flag carriers shrink, are bought or close, he said.

The airline has a network of 17 airports where it keeps planes in 10 countries, a portfolio which has allowed Wizz to weather occasional setbacks.

In Ukraine, where it took years to set up the local branch and turn a profit, Wizz had planned a big boost with five new planes based in Ukraine this year for domestic and international routes. But that was quickly scaled back to two when the crisis with Russia hit.

It has ambitious plans to grow beyond the region in markets such as Israel, Georgia, the ex-Yugoslav countries, Albania and Moldova, Varadi said, and eventually Turkey and Russia. ($1 = 0.5892 British Pounds) ($1 = 0.7355 Euros) (Editing by Erica Billingham)