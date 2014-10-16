BUDAPEST Oct 16 Eastern European airline Wizz
Air is in advanced talks with a Russian fund to jointly invest
in a project in the country which could boost the budget
carrier's presence there, Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi said on
Thursday.
Varadi gave no details of the project or the amount the
carrier planned to invest with Russian Direct Investment Fund
(RDIF), a $10 billion state-backed private equity fund that
invests in Russia alongside foreign business partners.
"We have been in talks for years on various levels in Russia
about how Wizz Air could be part of Russian aviation more
efficiently, on a different order of magnitude," Varadi told a
Russian-Hungarian business forum.
"We are in rather advanced talks with the Russian Direct
Investment Fund ... about a foreign direct investment by Wizz
Air," he said.
The carrier - central eastern Europe's largest airline - has
18 operating bases in the region and offers flights on more than
340 routes, according to its website.
Varadi said Wizz Air, whose rivals include Ryanair
and EasyJet, could offer a business model that was
"absolutely adequate" for conditions in the Russian market.
He added that Wizz Air - which wants to double its fleet of
52 Airbus planes in the next five years - could play a
"significant role" in the Russian aviation market.
In June, Wizz Air postponed plans to list its shares on the
London Stock Exchange because it was unlikely to get the
valuation it wanted, sources close to the deal told Reuters.
Wizz Air cited market volatility in the airline business for the
decision.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Susan Thomas)