SHANGHAI, Sept 24 Chinese steel transporter Anhui Wanjiang Logistics said 2 billion yuan ($326 million) of its loans were overdue and its chairman had been detained by police, in the latest sign of strain in the country's troubled steel sector.

The news comes after Chinese state metals trader Sinosteel Corp said on Tuesday that it was facing financial problems although it denied rumours it was struggling under the weight of overdue loans amounting to 10 billion yuan.

Shanghai-listed Anhui Wanjiang, which specialises in steel cargo logistics, said in a statement late on Tuesday that it had about 16.7 billion yuan in debt, including 12.7 billion yuan owed to 19 banks, of which almost 1 billion yuan was overdue.

It also had an additional 1.1 billion yuan in non-bank loans overdue.

Anhui Wanjiang said it had been hit by mounting pressure on China's steel sector, and that it had used up its credit quota, leaving it with no working capital. Banks had extended the loans despite it only having 1 billion yuan in capital, the firm said.

The company also said police had detained its former and current chairmen as well as its chief accountant for misuse of authority and not performing their duties properly.

It said on Sept. 11 that it had been put on a credit rating watch list due to its debts, and that its logistics unit had been sued by China Minsheng Banking Group because it had been unable to pay its maturing debt in full.

Share trading in the company, known as Wuhu Port Storage & Transportation until late last month, has been suspended since Sept. 9. In August, it reported a 50 percent slump in first-half profit from a year earlier.

Chinese steel firms have been pressured by an economic slowdown and a supply glut that has driven product prices down to eight-year lows and iron ore to its weakest since 2009. (1 US dollar = 6.1348 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Ryan Woo)