LONDON Aug 21 The chairman and chief executive of WL Ross, Wilbur Ross, said he was prepared to invest heavily if opportunities came up in shipping, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Only weeks after announcing his first shipping investment, Ross, one of the world's best-known distressed-asset investors, said he was planning to exploit the shipping downturn. [ID:nL3E7J12FH]

Ross said he plans to take advantage of an overcapacity-induced downturn across much of shipping to become a significant force in the industry.

His firm and a group of other investors, including China Investment Corporation CIC.UL, China's sovereign wealth fund, financed Diamond S Shipping's purchase of a fleet of 30 oil product tankers.

"Significantly more capital" could be put into the company if similar chances arose," he said.

Ross has recently attracted the most attention with his investments in financial institutions, including Bank of Ireland (BKIR.I). [ID:nL6E7IS0E7]

WL Ross previously invested in and consolidated a series of U.S. steel companies, before selling them to ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS), the world's largest steelmaker.

Many more distressed sales of ships were likely, Ross said, according to the Financial Times article. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Jan Paschal)