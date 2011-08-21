LONDON Aug 21 The chairman and chief
executive of WL Ross, Wilbur Ross, said he was prepared to
invest heavily if opportunities came up in shipping, the
Financial Times reported on Monday.
Only weeks after announcing his first shipping investment,
Ross, one of the world's best-known distressed-asset
investors, said he was planning to exploit the shipping
downturn. [ID:nL3E7J12FH]
Ross said he plans to take advantage of an
overcapacity-induced downturn across much of shipping to
become a significant force in the industry.
His firm and a group of other investors, including China
Investment Corporation CIC.UL, China's sovereign wealth
fund, financed Diamond S Shipping's purchase of a fleet of 30
oil product tankers.
"Significantly more capital" could be put into the company
if similar chances arose," he said.
Ross has recently attracted the most attention with his
investments in financial institutions, including Bank of
Ireland (BKIR.I). [ID:nL6E7IS0E7]
WL Ross previously invested in and consolidated a series
of U.S. steel companies, before selling them to ArcelorMittal
(ISPA.AS), the world's largest steelmaker.
Many more distressed sales of ships were likely, Ross
said, according to the Financial Times article.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Jan Paschal)