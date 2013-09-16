BRIEF-Taaleri aims to launch wind power projects valued in the US and Canada
* Aims to launch wind power projects valued at approximately $600 million in the USA and Canada. Source text for Eikon:
Sept 16 Wells Fargo & Co is sufficiently capitalized to weather a hypothetical 'severely adverse scenario', the bank's mid-cycle stress test results showed.
The bank's projected pro forma Tier 1 common equity ratio, under Basel I, fell to a low of 9.9 percent during the nine-quarter period through June 30, 2015.
The fourth-largest U.S. bank's severely adverse scenario assumes an intense recession in the United States due to extreme fiscal tightening domestically and a deep global recession, the company said in a disclosure on its website on Monday. ()
Wells Fargo projects a minimum Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.3 percent and minimum Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9 percent during the stress scenario.
The capital ratios are well above the minimum regulatory requirements mandated by the Federal Reserve.
The bank estimated a cumulative pro-forma net loss of $3.8 billion before taxes for the nine-quarter test horizon.
Wells Fargo shares closed up 1.6 percent at $42.89 on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Aims to launch wind power projects valued at approximately $600 million in the USA and Canada. Source text for Eikon:
* Extends makemytrip merchant partnership to facilitate hotel bookings in addition to international flight bookings Source text - (PayPal, one of the world's leading payments platforms today announced an extension of its merchant partnership with MakeMyTrip, leading Indian online travel booking company, to facilitate hotel and holidays booking in addition to airline tickets.) Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, March 7 Asian shares rose on Tuesday, diverging from New York markets that slipped on concern about President Donald Trump's ability to focus on economic policies.