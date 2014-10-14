Oct 14 WL Ross & Co, run by U.S. billionaire Wilbur Ross, is seeking as much as $2 billion for its next private equity fund, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The company is targeting between $1 billion to $2 billion, Bloomberg said, citing two people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1o9x9ca)

The $1 billion to $2 billion WL Ross will seek does not include separate accounts or side-by-side capital, Bloomberg reporting, citing one of the people.

A unit of asset manager Invesco Ltd, WL Ross & Co invests in and restructures financially distressed companies focusing on energy, financial services, health care, heavy materials and transportation sectors.

Invesco could not immediately be reached for a comment. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore)