BRIEF-Scopia Capital Management reports 12 pct passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, March 25 The private equity firm of billionaire investor Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday it had appointed Stephen Toy and Greg Stoeckle as senior managing directors and co-leaders of the firm, as the 76-year-old dealmaker prepares for his succession.
WL Ross & Co LLC said the changes would be effective May 1. Toy has been with WL Ross since its inception and is chairman of its investment committee. Stoeckle joins the firm from Invesco, where he had been president and managing director of the bank loan business, WL Ross & Co said in a statement.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing