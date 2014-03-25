(Adds background about succession planning at WL Ross, details)
NEW YORK, March 25 WL Ross & Co named Stephen
Toy and Greg Stoeckle as senior managing directors and
co-leaders of the private equity firm on Tuesday, as billionaire
investor Wilbur Ross moved to put a succession plan in place at
the firm he founded in 2000.
Ross, 76, will now be chairman and chief strategy officer.
He was previously also chief executive, but it was not
immediately clear if Toy and Stoeckle would take on that title.
WL Ross, which is a unit of asset manager Invesco Ltd
, said the changes would be effective May 1.
Toy has been with WL Ross since its inception and is
chairman of its investment committee. Stoeckle joins the firm
from Invesco, where he had been president and managing director
of the bank loan business.
Ross could not be reached immediately for comment. An
Invesco spokesman directed all questions toward Ross.
In a statement, Ross said the move was part of the firm's
evolution in recent years "toward second generation management."
"I will now have more time to devote to developing and
implementing the macro strategies that always have been central
to our portfolio decisions," Ross said.
A former Rothschild Inc banker, Ross made his name in the
world of distressed investing, He has faced questions in recent
years about succession planning at his firm.
In 2012, Bloomberg reported that Ross fell far short of his
target for a new private equity fund in part because investors
raised questions about his succession plans.
Ross is not alone to face such a dilemma in the world of
private equity. Many firms were founded by investors who have
come to embody their organizations but are now aging, bringing
succession planning under increased scrutiny.
Carlyle Group LP, for example, poached senior
JPMorgan Chase & Co executive Michael Cavanagh on
Tuesday, naming him co-president and co-chief operating officer
as it puts its own succession plan in place.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky and Tom Brown)