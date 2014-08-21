UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 21 WMF AG : * Says revenue remains stable at EUR 462.6 million in first-half 2014 * Says H1 EBIT increased to EUR 27.6 million * Chairman of Executive Board says WMF Group is planning an extensive
investment program * Source text - bit.ly/1ofZoyQ * Further company coverage
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources