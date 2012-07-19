July 19 WMI Holdings Corp, formerly Washington Mutual, said it retained Blackstone Advisory Partners to help it identify potential takeover targets and advise it on raising capital to fund deal making, five months after it exited bankruptcy.

Based in Seattle, Washington Mutual once had $307 billion in assets and was one of the biggest corporate casualties of the 2008 financial crisis. It remains the largest U.S. bank or thrift to fail.

Regulators seized the lender on Sept. 25, 2008, and arranged the sale of its main banking operations that day to JPMorgan Chase & Co for $1.88 billion. Washington Mutual's holding company filed for bankruptcy protection the next day.

The company exited bankruptcy in March, after nearly three and a half years of court battles.

"Having successfully emerged from bankruptcy, WMI Holdings has substantial cash and access to a $125 million credit facility to support a growth strategy through acquisitions and organic initiatives," Chairman Michael Willingham said in a statement.

Blackstone had served as an advisor to the company during its Chapter 11 proceedings. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)