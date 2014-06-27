June 27 (Reuters) -
* Wm morrison supermarkets plc launch of bond
* wm morrison supermarkets plc announces launch of a 15 year
sterling bond
* successfully launched £300 million
* 15 year sterling bonds ( "bonds") which are due to be
issued on 4 july 2014 with a coupon of 4.75 per cent payable
semi-annually and a bullet repayment on 4 july 2029
* Wm morrison supermarkets - proceeds of bonds will be used
for general corporate purposes and will extend average maturity
of company's remaining debt
* Wm morrison supermarkets plc - proceeds to help
reduce co's reliance on bank financing and diversify and
strengthen its overall funding structure
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
))))