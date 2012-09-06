LONDON, Sept 6 WM Morrison Supermarkets P L C : * Morrisons H1 underlying profit up 1 percent to 445 million STG * Morrisons H1 like-for-like sales (ex-VAT and fuel) down 0.9 percent * Morrisons interim dividend up 10 percent to 3.49 pence * Morrisons says online to launch in H2, with Morrisons cellar wine

range * Morrisons says now ready to launch convenience stores in London * Morrisons says expects to make further progress in the second half of

the year * Morrisons says board believes the group will meet its expectations

for the year