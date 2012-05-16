GENEVA May 16 The 2011-2012 La Nina weather pattern, blamed for drought in Texas and severe dry spells in South America, has ended and is unlikely to return this year, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Wednesday.

"For the second half of 2012 a return of La Nina is unlikely, while neutral or El Nino conditions are currently considered to have equal chances of occurring."

The El Nino weather pattern is linked to drought in Australia and floods in parts of South America. (Reporting by Tom Miles and Emma Farge)