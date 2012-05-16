GENEVA May 16 The 2011-2012 La Nina weather
pattern, blamed for drought in Texas and severe dry spells in
South America, has ended and is unlikely to return this year,
the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Wednesday.
"For the second half of 2012 a return of La Nina is
unlikely, while neutral or El Nino conditions are currently
considered to have equal chances of occurring."
The El Nino weather pattern is linked to drought in
Australia and floods in parts of South America.
(Reporting by Tom Miles and Emma Farge)