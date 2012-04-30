* Q3 EPS $0.40 vs est $0.42
* Q3 rev $176 mln vs est $190.3 mln
* Sees Q4 rev lower than last year
* Shares down 9 pct after the bell
April 30 WMS Industries Inc's
third-quarter results missed Wall Street expectations as the
slot machine maker sold less of its premium games and also had
to sell its video lottery terminals at a discount, sending its
shares down 9 percent in extended trade.
The company, which competes with Bally Technologies Inc
, also said it expects revenue in the current April-June
quarter to be lower than last year.
Third-quarter profit was $22.1 million, or 40 cents per
share, compared with $24.2 million, or 41 cents per share, last
year.
Revenue fell about 9 percent to $176 million.
Other product sales revenue also fell by $1.1 million and
gaming operation revenues fell about 10 percent in the quarter,
the company said.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 42
cents a share, on revenue of $190.3 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, valued at about $1.36 billion, were
down 9 percent in aftermarket trading. They had closed at $24.51
on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)