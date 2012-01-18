* Q3 adj EPS $0.27 vs $0.40 year ago

* Q3 rev $97.2 million, up 5 pct

* Narrows FY12 rev outlook to $391-$393 mln

Jan 18 Indian back-office firm WNS Holdings posted a lower quarterly profit, hurt by lower volumes, and narrowed its full-year revenue forecast.

The business outsourcing firm now sees full-year adjusted revenue of $391 million to $393 million. It had earlier expected $388 million to $404 million.

Analysts on average expect WNS to report revenue of $397.13 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For October-December, the company's adjusted earnings fell to 27 cents per ADS from 40 cents per ADS a year ago, excluding amortization and share-based compensation expense.

Revenue increased 4.9 percent to $97.2 million, after adjusting for repair payments.

Analysts had expected WNS, which competes with Genpact , Firstsource Solutions and ExlService, to earn 25 cents per ADS on revenue of $97.48 million.

The Mumbai-based company's shares closed at $9.95 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)