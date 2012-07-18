July 18 Indian back-office firm WNS Holdings Ltd reported a 14.2 percent drop in quarterly revenue, and said Chief Financial Officer Alok Misra resigned.

Revenue fell to $107.8 million from $125.7 million in the first quarter, mainly due to a change in accounting, the company said.

Net profit rose to $2.8 million, or 6 cents per ADS, compared with $0.7 million, or 1 cent per ADS, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)