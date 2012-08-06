MUMBAI Aug 6 Indian drugmaker Wockhardt plans to pay 2 billion rupees to its foreign currency bondholders this month as the last tranche of $74 million bonds it had promised to repay at a 29 percent premium, its Chairman Habil Khorakiwala said on Monday.

The company also plans to repay loans worth 13 billion rupees to banks which it had restructured, Khorakiwala said.

The Mumbai-based company said consolidated net profit almost doubled to 3.78 billion rupees for the quarter ended June. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)