BRIEF-Phytohealth says no dividend for 2016
Feb 21 Phytohealth Corp: * Says it will pay no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9ZzmI3 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MUMBAI Aug 6 Indian drugmaker Wockhardt plans to pay 2 billion rupees to its foreign currency bondholders this month as the last tranche of $74 million bonds it had promised to repay at a 29 percent premium, its Chairman Habil Khorakiwala said on Monday.
The company also plans to repay loans worth 13 billion rupees to banks which it had restructured, Khorakiwala said.
The Mumbai-based company said consolidated net profit almost doubled to 3.78 billion rupees for the quarter ended June. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Launches molecular test Simplexa C. Difficile Direct in the United States
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 21 South African private healthcare provider Mediclinic expects a drop in revenue and margins at its Middle East business, it said on Tuesday, sending its shares down more than 5 percent in London and Johannesburg.