LONDON, March 23 Indian drugmaker Wockhardt is recalling a batch of the popular painkiller co-codamol in Britain, following the discovery that some packs contained the wrong strength of medicine.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said on Friday a manufacturing error may have led to certain packs of the tablets having four times the amount of codeine stated on the label.

Donald Singer, a member of the British Pharmacological Society, said the extra codeine could potentially cause serious adverse effects such as drowsiness, confusion and reduced respiratory drive. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)