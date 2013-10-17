Oct 17 Britain's Medicines and Healthcare
products Regulatory Agency has recalled five prescription-only
drugs made by India's Wockhardt Ltd after it found
deficiencies in manufacturing procedures at the drugmaker's
Chikalthana factory.
The agency said there was no evidence that the products are
defective and that patients who already have the medicines do
not need to return them. However, pharmacies dispensing clinics
and wholesalers have been asked to stop selling them.
MHRA said its action follows a precautionary recall made by
Wockhardt, which is asking retail outlets to return five
over-the-counter medicines.