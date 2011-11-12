BRIEF-Ariad announces submission of marketing authorization application for Brigatinib
* Ariad announces submission of marketing authorization application for Brigatinib to the European Medicines Agency
MUMBAI, Nov 12
Three months ended Sept 30
(Versus the same period a year earlier, in million rupees
unless stated)
Net Profit/(loss) 1,275.8 vs (966.8)
Net Sales 11,106.3 vs 9,400.7
Results are consolidated
NOTE: Wockhardt Ltd is a drug maker. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu)
* Ariad announces submission of marketing authorization application for Brigatinib to the European Medicines Agency
NAKURU, Kenya, Feb 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Everline Achieng has a disability you only notice when she stands. She walks with the support of a crutch since losing the use of her right leg at the age of eight due to an unknown illness that also put an end to her education.
* Immunovaccine's lead immuno-oncology candidate to enter investigator-sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial in ovarian cancer in combination with approved anti-PD-1 drug