* Q2 net profit 1.4 bln rupees vs 4.5 bln year ago
* Three India plants face export restrictions
MUMBAI Oct 25 India's Wockhardt Ltd
posted its smallest profit in six quarters, hurt by curbs on
shipping medicines to the United States and Britain from one of
its factories after their health regulators identified
deficiencies at the plant.
Indian medicine makers, which produce nearly 40 percent of
generic and over-the-counter drugs for the United States, have
recently been battered by a rash of regulatory rebukes including
a record fine for Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.
Wockhardt has said a U.S. import alert, reported in May,
could cost it about $100 million in annual sales. It has
subsequently taken measures to improve quality oversight at its
factories, including the appointment of a new quality chief and
hiring of outside consultants.
It posted a net profit of 1.4 billion rupees ($23 million)
for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 4.5 billion
rupees a year ago. Revenues fell 11 percent to 12 billion
rupees, the company said in a statement on Friday.
The average estimate for the company's net profit was 2.4
billion rupees, according to a Reuters poll of two brokerages.
Earlier this month, the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products
Regulatory Agency hit the company with restrictions on exports
from two other factories, highlighting the struggle Wockhardt
and other Indian drugmakers face in complying with foreign
regulatory norms.
"The financial results are not something the market is
looking at. The market is more focused and concerned about the
regulatory actions," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of
research at SMC Global Securities.
"It's not a question of a project or contract loss, but it's
a question of credibility now."
The fresh export curbs are expected to weigh further on
Wockhardt's future results, and analysts at Macquarie anticipate
that resolution of the regulatory hurdles is unlikely before
fiscal year 2016.
The United States and Europe accounted for three-quarters of
the company's revenues in the last fiscal year.