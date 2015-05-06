LONDON May 6 Expectations of collapsing
tungsten prices after China abolished export taxes are likely to
be dashed as the country's officials have found another way to
limit shipments, Russell Clark, managing director at mining firm
Wolf Minerals, told Reuters.
A World Trade Organization ruling last year said China's
export duties imposed on rare earths, tungsten and molybdenum,
were incompatible with the country's WTO obligations. China has
abolished those levies effective May 1.
But China has also amended the resource tax so that, again
from May 1, it applies to sales value instead of the amounts
produced. The resource tax on tungsten is set at 6.5 percent
.
"The thinking was that China would find another way to
maintain the status quo and it has," Clark said in a telephone
interview. "There isn't going to really be any impact on
tungsten prices from China abolishing export taxes."
China is estimated to supply some 80 percent of global
consumption, currently seen at about 100,000 tonnes a year.
Tungsten has a high melting point and a hardness close to
that of diamonds. It is a key ingredient in hard metals used for
industrial drilling and cutting tools. It is also used in
electronics and speciality steels.
Tungsten is made from tungstate APT APT-CHINA, currently
sold at around $250 per 10 kg and expected to rise to $350 over
the next year, due to restocking and stronger demand, Clark
said.
"For the last 10 years, demand growth for tungsten has
exceeded world GDP growth by 1 percent," he said.
"The world needs more tungsten to make more washing
machines, marble bench tops, aeroplanes, vibrators in mobile
phones and ballpoint pens."
The International Monetary Fund last month estimated world
gross domestic product growth for this year at 3.5 percent and
3.8 percent for 2016.
Wolf Minerals is listed in London and Sydney
. The company is developing a tungsten mine in Britain -
the Hemerdon project.
The mine is due to start producing wolframite ore, used to
make tungstate APT, mid-2015.
Hemerdon is the only new tungsten project under
construction, Clark said. It is expected to produce about 3.5
percent of forecast world demand next year.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)