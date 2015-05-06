LONDON May 6 Expectations of collapsing tungsten prices after China abolished export taxes are likely to be dashed as the country's officials have found another way to limit shipments, Russell Clark, managing director at mining firm Wolf Minerals, told Reuters.

A World Trade Organization ruling last year said China's export duties imposed on rare earths, tungsten and molybdenum, were incompatible with the country's WTO obligations. China has abolished those levies effective May 1.

But China has also amended the resource tax so that, again from May 1, it applies to sales value instead of the amounts produced. The resource tax on tungsten is set at 6.5 percent .

"The thinking was that China would find another way to maintain the status quo and it has," Clark said in a telephone interview. "There isn't going to really be any impact on tungsten prices from China abolishing export taxes."

China is estimated to supply some 80 percent of global consumption, currently seen at about 100,000 tonnes a year.

Tungsten has a high melting point and a hardness close to that of diamonds. It is a key ingredient in hard metals used for industrial drilling and cutting tools. It is also used in electronics and speciality steels.

Tungsten is made from tungstate APT APT-CHINA, currently sold at around $250 per 10 kg and expected to rise to $350 over the next year, due to restocking and stronger demand, Clark said.

"For the last 10 years, demand growth for tungsten has exceeded world GDP growth by 1 percent," he said.

"The world needs more tungsten to make more washing machines, marble bench tops, aeroplanes, vibrators in mobile phones and ballpoint pens."

The International Monetary Fund last month estimated world gross domestic product growth for this year at 3.5 percent and 3.8 percent for 2016.

Wolf Minerals is listed in London and Sydney . The company is developing a tungsten mine in Britain - the Hemerdon project.

The mine is due to start producing wolframite ore, used to make tungstate APT, mid-2015.

Hemerdon is the only new tungsten project under construction, Clark said. It is expected to produce about 3.5 percent of forecast world demand next year.