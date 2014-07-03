July 3 Wolford AG : * Realizes net proceeds of about EUR 4 million from sale of lease option for a

retail location in Switzerland * Says sale of lease option to also lead to pre-tax profit of about EUR 4

million in first quarter of current fiscal year 2014/15 * Intends to reinvest proceeds from this sale in expansion of its network of

own retail stores in strategically important locations * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage