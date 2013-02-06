LONDON Feb 6 British chipmaker Wolfson
Microelectronics benefitted from strong demand for
smartphones from the likes of Samsung, posting a 52
percent jump in fourth-quarter revenue.
The company, which increasingly specialises in audio
technology, on Wednesday reported revenue of $56.1 million, and
underlying operating profit of $1.5 million, against a $2.9
million loss for the same period a year ago.
Chief Executive Mike Hickey said the company was shipping to
most of the world's mobile phone and tablet computer
manufacturers, and was well positioned for further growth in
2013.
The group said revenue in the first quarter of 2013 would
grow by between 40 percent and 60 percent to between $42 million
and $48 million, depending on the timing of its customers'
product launches.