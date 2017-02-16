MUNICH Feb 16 U.S. government security panel
CFIUS has not suggested any measures that could address its
concerns over plans by Infineon Technologies to buy
Wolfspeed Power, according to a prepared speech by the German
chipmaker's chief executive.
"Due to that we see a very significant risk that we will not
be able to complete the takeover as planned or possibly even at
all," Reinhard Ploss was due to say at Infineon's AGM, according
to the prepared speech seen by Reuters.
Infineon and Wolfspeed's owner Cree had warned this
month that the agreed $850 million sale to Infineon might not go
ahead, citing U.S. government security concerns.
(Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Maria Sheahan;
Editing by David Goodman)