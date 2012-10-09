BRIEF-gategroup successfully raised CHF 300 mln by issuing 5-yr senior bond
* Successfully raised 300 million Swiss francs ($298.86 million) through issuance of a fixed rate 5-year senior bond with a final maturity on Feb. 28, 2022
LONDON Oct 9 Wolseley PLC : * Acquisition * Acquisition of Davis & warshow, inc for 49 million stg
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, the world No. 1 stand-alone wine company, posted a record half-year profit on U.S. and China sales, but its shares came off all-time highs on worries its rapid growth may have peaked.
