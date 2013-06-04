LONDON, June 4 Wolseley PLC : * Q3 revenue 3,229 million STG (2012: 3,047 million STG) * Q3 trading profit 150 million STG (2012: 139 million STG) * We held our gross margin overall in the period * Gross margin of 27.9% in line with last year. * The overall growth rate in may has been similar to the growth rate in the